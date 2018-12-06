Watch: Khawaja stunner stuns Kohli at Adelaide

You need something incredible to dismiss Virat Kohli. And Usman Khawaja produced that magic when he took a one-handed stunner in the first session of the opening Test at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

Pat Cummins served out one on a good length outside of. The India skipper, going for a drive, was dismissed for just 3. Kohli was done in for playing away from the body and the Aussies celebrated the prized wicket in the first hour wildly.

So, at the end of the first session, Australia's disciplined bowling left India at 56/4. Earlier, opting to bat, the visitors were off to a disastrous start as opener K.L. Rahul's (2) thick edge was superbly taken by Aaron Finch at third slip off a Josh Hazlewood delivery with just three runs on board. Soon, Murali Vijay (11) also followed his partner after falling in the seventh over, leaving India at 15/2. With the addition of just four runs in the visitor's scorecard, pacer Pat Cummins gave a huge blow to India after packing back skipper Virat Kohli (3), thanks to a stunning catch by Usman Khawaja at gully. Pujara and Rahane (13) then tried to put things back in control, adding 22 runs for the fourth wicket however, Hazlewood struck again in the the 21st over to dismiss the latter. Incoming batsman Rohit Sharma and Pujara then played some sensible cricket as India crept past the 50-run mark.