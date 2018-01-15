Watch: Kohli's special gesture for wife Anushka at Centurion

India skipper Virat Kohli slammed his 21st Test ton against South Africa to keep India in the hunt.

A fired-up Kohli who missed out in the first Test, scored a gritty 153 and ensured South Africa didn't pocket a huge lead in the series decider.

Kohli didn't stop with just a hundred as the skipper hit 150 with a boundary off Morne Morkel. What caught everyone's attention is the way the Indian skipper celebrated the milestone.

In a sweet gesture, Kohli kissed the wedding ring reminding people that his wife Anushka Sharma only adds strength to his life and cricket. Kohli had got married to Anushka in December last year in Italy.

That kiss to his wedding ring though#INDvsSA #INDvSA #Kohli #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/H2XC0k7cuh — Namruta (@Beeblebrroxx) January 15, 2018 Virat Kohli Celebrates His 150 By Kissing The Engagement Ring! #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/3gVt0QqwKQ - Neeraj_Viratian18 (@Neeraj_Virat18) January 15, 2018 Eventually, India were bowled out for 307, falling 28 runs behind in their first innings. Skipper Kohli (153) was the highest scorer among the Indian batsmen. Resuming the second session at 287/8, Kohli played sensibly and completed his 150 runs through a brilliant cut. Ishant Sharma (3) was then dismissed by pacer Morne Morkel. Kohli, while trying to pace up the innings at the end, was then caught by AB de Villiers off Morkel. During his brilliant knock, Kohli milked 15 fours. For South Africa. Morkel claimed four wickets while Keshav Maharaj, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada and Lungisani Ngidi took one each.