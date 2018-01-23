Watch: Lloyd Pope 8/35 spins Australia to stunning win in U19 World Cup

Image Courtesy: ICC

In one of the most remarkable comebacks of all time, Australia spinner Lloyd Pope took 8/35 – the best figures in the history of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup – to skittle England for 96, defending 127 in the process.

Undefeated England were chasing 127 with no sign apparent of the carnage to follow. However, Pope had other plans and it took him nine balls to strike, dragging Liam Banks out of his crease to have the opener, but still England were 47/1, Tom Banton was set on 41, and captain Harry Brook was striding in, yet to be dismissed in the tournament. Pope got him first ball, turning a googly between his bat and pad.

Will Jacks was the next to fall, and the first of three superb catches taken by Australian captain Jason Sangha at slip. But with Banton there, motoring along, England would have felt confident. He had driven his side to 71/3 by the time he fell, but as well as he played for a 53-ball 58, his dismissal, reverse-sweeping and brilliantly caught by Sangha off the gloves of the keeper, will be seen as the turning point. From then on, England barely stood a chance. Fin Trenouth was the fifth to fall just before the lunch break, with the interval only serving to scramble England's minds more, their final slide reading 25/7. England finally bundled out for 96 in just 23.4 overs, were left scratching their heads, trying to work out how after three-and-three-quarter games of near-flawless cricket, they suddenly find themselves contesting for fifth place.