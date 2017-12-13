Watch: MS Dhoni beat Hardik Pandya in a 100-metre race

He is one of the most fittest cricketers around the globe and former India skipper MS Dhoni once again proved why he is still worth more than gold in the Indian team.

Off late, Dhoni's place has been questioned in the side with former cricketers saying that the World Cup winning skipper must make way for younger players. However, Captain Cool yet again displayed his fitness skills that even left latest sensation Hardik Pandya stunned.

Ahead of the second ODI against Sri Lanka, Dhoni and Pandya competed in a 100-metre dash and guess what who won? At 36, the former India skipper beat the 24-year old Pandya proving age is just a number.

Watch it to beleive! A quick 100 metre dash between @msdhoni and @hardikpandya7. Any guesses on who won it in the end? #TeamIndia #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/HpboL6VFa6 -BCCI (@BCCI) December 13, 2017