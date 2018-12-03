Watch: MS Dhoni shakes a leg with daughter Ziva

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his daughter Ziva created a buzz across the internet, after the daunting father shared an adorable video of them shaking a leg together.
The wicket-keeper batsman posted the video on his official Instagram account with a caption that read, "Even better when we are dancing @zivasinghdhoni006."
While Ziva could be seen leading the dance moves, her father also did a pretty good job in matching the steps.
Dhoni, who was dropped from India's T20I squad against West Indies and Australia, will join the national side in Australia for a three-match ODI series which is slated to be held in January, next year.