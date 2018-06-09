Watch: New Zealand eves post World Record ODI total

Image Courtesy: @WHITE_FERNS

Skipper Suzie Bates and Maddy Green slammed centuries against Ireland as New Zealand women posted 490-4, the highest score in one-day international history in their first ODI on Friday.

Bates hit two sixes and 24 boundaries in her 94-ball-151 while middle-order player Green scored 121 runs with one six and 15 boundaries.

The visitors bowled Ireland out for 144 to win the match by 346 runs.

“It’s unbelievable,” Bates, who scored her 10th ODI century, said. “To set a world-record for men’s and women’s cricket is special and it’s going to take a bit to chase it down.”

Bates reached 4,192 ODI runs to surpass Debbie Hockley (4,066) as the all-time leading run-scorer for the New Zealand women’s team. New Zealand shattered a 21-year-old record that they previously set when they scored 455-5 against Pakistan at Christchurch in 1997. The highest ODI score in the men’s game was set in 2016 when England scored 444-3 against Pakistan at Nottingham. This is only the third time that a 400-plus score has been made in women's ODIs. Australia was the first team to touch the 400-plus mark when it thrashed Danish women's team to score 412 for three in Mumbai in December 1997 whereas in men's ODIs, a 400-plus score has been achieved 18 times by different teams. Amelia Kerr and debutant Jess Watkin also chipped in with half-centuries. Ireland leg-spinner Cara Murray had a forgettable day as she went for 119 runs in her 10 overs. An unprecedented 64 boundaries were hit in addition to the seven sixes by New Zealand batters. The two teams will face each other on Sunday in the second fixture of the three-match series.