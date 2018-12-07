Watch: Pakistan hockey players win hearts of fans in Bhubaneswar

  1. Sify.com
Bhubaneswar: The Pakistan team may not have put up an impressive show in the ongoing men's hockey World Cup so far, but the players are winning the hearts of fans on a different platform.

The Pakistan team, which visited the Fan Village at the Kalinga Stadium here, entertained the fans as they danced and sang Bollywood numbers amid the cheer of spectators.

Pakistan hockey player Muhammad Irfan stole the show at the Fan Village as fans grooved to the Bollywood number he sang.

He sang the Bollywood song 'Dil Diyan Gallan' of film Salman Khan-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai.

The multi-talented star Muhammad Irfan also pulled up the Bhangra moves with the World Cup mascot Olly at the Fan Village while other players joined him.

Pakistan are slated to face the Netherlands in their last pool match on December 9. After losing to Germany, Pakistan played out a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Malaysia in a Pool D match on Thursday.

The hockey players of Malaysia, the Netherlands and Germany also showed their moves as they took part in a dance-off with the mascot Olly at the Fan Village.

The Fan Village set up in an area of 18,000 square meters has been designed to keep visitors engaged in various activities.

"We love the crowd. We are happy to be here. It's incredible to play here," said Billy Bakker, the Netherlands team captain.

He also shared his love for Indian food.

Later, the German team visited Odisha Police stall at the Fan Village. They were accorded a rousing welcome in the presence of DGP R.P.Sharma.



