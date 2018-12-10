Watch: Rishabh Pant hailed as 'best commentator' for Adelaide Test banter

India quelled the Australian challenge in the second innings to emerge victorious by 31 runs in the opening Test at the Adelaide Oval to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series on Monday.

While the Indian pacers impressed with their pace and consistency, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane showed great composure with their brilliant batting and Ravichandran Ashwin displaying a big heart in bowling 86.5 overs in the five-day encounter, it was the voice behind the stumps that warmed many hearts.