Watch: Rishabh Pant's epic sledging takes twitter by storm

India quelled the Australian challenge in the second innings to emerge victorious by 31 runs in the opening Test at the Adelaide Oval to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series on Monday.

While the Indian pacers impressed with their pace and consistency, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane with their composure while batting on a tough pitch and Ravichandran Ashwin, displaying a big heart bowling 86.5 overs in the five-day encounter, it was the voice behind the stumps that warmed many hearts much more.