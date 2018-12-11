Watch: Rishabh Pant's epic sledging takes twitter by storm

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Tue, Dec 11, 2018 00:21 hrs
rishabh pant during Adelaide test

India quelled the Australian challenge in the second innings to emerge victorious by 31 runs in the opening Test at the Adelaide Oval to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series on Monday.

While the Indian pacers impressed with their pace and consistency, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane with their composure while batting on a tough pitch and Ravichandran Ashwin, displaying a big heart bowling 86.5 overs in the five-day encounter, it was  the voice behind the stumps that warmed many hearts much more.  

Young Rishabh Pant, not only thrilled with his fearless batting but also with his glove work by rewriting history books, becoming the first Indian keeper to claim 11 dismissals. In addition to that, the 21-year-old Delhi lad was also hailed as the 'best commentator' by many on social media for his interesting banter behind the stumps.

Check out some of the reactions on Pant's banter, that even made the television commentators take a bow:

