WATCH: Rohit 162, Rayudu 100 propel India to 377/5

Riding on the back of centurion knocks from opener Rohit Sharma and middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu, India put a formidable total of 377 in the ongoing fourth ODI of the five-match series against West Indies, here at Brabourne Stadium, on Monday.

After electing to bat, the openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma cautiously opened with a few boundaries and built a solid foundation. A few of their shots included an inside-out on a fuller one from Ashley Nurse and in the process, the duo completed their first fifty run-partnership in the series. At this point, India stood at 51/0 after 8 overs.

A short and slow delivery from Keemo Paul ended Dhawan's innings at 38 as he pulled it hard but gave away a straight catch to Kieran Powell.

As skipper Virat Kohli came on the field, India seemed to be heading towards a humongous total. Along with Sharma, Kohli helped India to cross the 100-run mark in just 16.2 overs. But, Kohli, who was looking to complete a fourth ton equalling Kumar Sangakkara's, went cheaply for just 16 in the same over as Kemar Roach produced an excellent delivery outside the off stump which Kohli edged straight to Shai Hope behind the stumps.

After Kohli's early departure, the stadium went silent. Ambati Rayudu who had failed miserably joined forces with Sharma in the middle. The often-criticized middle-order finally clicked to the impeccable perfection with both the batsmen sending the Windies bowlers on a leather hunt.

Meanwhile, they stitched together a 211-run partnership. The hitman crossed 150-run mark but unfortunately departed on 162 top-edging an Ashley Nurse delivery which was grabbed by Hemraj at short-third man. But, this did not deter a rather feisty Rayudu. He continued the onslaught but an unfortunate run out ended his stint.

When India needed the brut hitting, in came specialist Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Rayudu departed just after touching the triple figures on 100 in 48th over. Dhoni’s woes with the bat continued as he departed scoring a menial 23 runs. Kedar Jadhav (16) and Ravindra Jadeja (7) remained unbeaten taking India to 377.