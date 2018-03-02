Watch: Sammy's match-winning blitz on one leg!

West Indian players are known for their big-hitting capabilities and it was once again on display during the ongoing Pakistan Super League. This time it was former West Indies captain Darren Sammy who stunned the full house to power Peshawar Zalmi to a thrilling win against Quetta Gladiators.

It was not the audacious hitting that grabbed eyeballs. But, it was an injured Sammy, hopping on one leg lit the fireworks.

Needing 16 off the final seven balls, a hobbling Sammy smashed an unbeaten 16 off just four balls to win the game for Peshawar with two balls to spare.