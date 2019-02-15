Watch: Shoaib Akhtar reveals the league he is going to be a part of

Shoaib Akhtar had posted a tweet saying that Valentine's Day could see him back in the league. Soon, there were speculations that he was talking about a return to the Pakistan Super League in some capacity.

But the truth is that the Rawalpindi Express is not making a comeback in cricket. All that talk was dashed when it was revealed that all this was a marketing stunt. Believe it or not, it did succeed in its mission.

In another video posted on twitter, Akhtar talks about the real league that he is going to be a part of.

Aur intezaar khatam hua. Ab hoga tezi ka muqaabla aaj kal kay bachon say. Let the most exciting league of Pakistan begin.



Kaha tha na.. Main bhi League kheloonga#PSL19 #SurfExcel #ShoaibisBack pic.twitter.com/TQWUQdIJSU — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) February 14, 2019 Akhtar retired from international cricket after the 2011 World Cup, with 178 Test, 247 ODI and 19 T20I wickets respectively.