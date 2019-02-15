Watch: Shoaib Akhtar reveals the league he is going to be a part of

Shoaib Akhtar had posted a tweet saying that Valentine's Day could see him back in the league. Soon, there were speculations that he was talking about a return to the Pakistan Super League in some capacity.
But the truth is that the Rawalpindi Express is not making a comeback in cricket. All that talk was dashed when it was revealed that all this was a marketing stunt. Believe it or not, it did succeed in its mission.
In another video posted on twitter, Akhtar talks about the real league that he is going to be a part of.
Aur intezaar khatam hua. Ab hoga tezi ka muqaabla aaj kal kay bachon say. Let the most exciting league of Pakistan begin.— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) February 14, 2019
Kaha tha na.. Main bhi League kheloonga#PSL19 #SurfExcel #ShoaibisBack pic.twitter.com/TQWUQdIJSU
Akhtar retired from international cricket after the 2011 World Cup, with 178 Test, 247 ODI and 19 T20I wickets respectively.