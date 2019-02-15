  1. Sify.com
  4. Watch: Shoaib Akhtar reveals the league he is going to be a part of

Last Updated: Fri, Feb 15, 2019 10:46 hrs
Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar had posted a tweet saying that Valentine's Day could see him back in the league. Soon, there were speculations that he was talking about a return to the Pakistan Super League in some capacity.

But the truth is that the Rawalpindi Express is not making a comeback in cricket. All that talk was dashed when it was revealed that all this was a marketing stunt. Believe it or not, it did succeed in its mission.

In another video posted on twitter, Akhtar talks about the real league that he is going to be a part of.

Akhtar retired from international cricket after the 2011 World Cup, with 178 Test, 247 ODI and 19 T20I wickets respectively.

