Watch: Smith, Anderson at it again in Ashes drama at Adelaide

If Jimmy Anderson versus Steve Smith - with bat and ball was one battle that fans expected during the Ashes series, Anderson vs Smith drama at the non-striker's end certainly came as a bonus on the opening day of the second Test at Adelaide.
Lights, camera and action...soon after the artificial lights took over, round about the 55th over, Anderson placed himself to field at the silly mid-on position.
With Anderson positioned there, Smith, who was at the non-striker's end was forced to stand wider.
As the two, who had clearly indicated that there's no love lost between them, continued to exchange a few words, umpire Aleem Dar intervened to ensure things were under control.
Smith and Anderson with PLENTY to say and Aleem decides to step in... #Ashes pic.twitter.com/gNNTdMgBMK— cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) December 2, 2017
This is what ashes is sbout. Anderson getting at Smith. Aussies hate getting it back. They think they own the rights on chirping #arrogance #Ashes #Anderson #Smith— Liam Cleary (@TheOneLiam) December 2, 2017
#Ashes and it's never ending dramas#Anderson #Smith Get 'em— Zenith (@Being_Afro) December 2, 2017
However, the drama couldn't contine beyond the 63rd over as Smith was bowled by debutant Craig Overton.
Smith didn't get forward enough and paid the price for his dismissal. Or was there more to it?
