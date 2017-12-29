Watch: Team India arrives in Cape Town led by Kohli-Anushka

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team has arrived in Cape Town for their tour of South Africa. The India skipper was accompanied by his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma.

India will play three Tests beginning on Jan. 5 in Newlands, Cape Town. They also face South Africa in six one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches.

India vs South Africa - Complete Schedule

Kohli, who was rested during India’s Twenty20 series win against Sri Lanka earlier this month, on Wednesday urged his team to embrace the testing conditions they will experience on tour, which are traditionally more suited to the fast bowlers.

“You need to play cricket for long period of time to win abroad,” Kohli told a news conference. ”The hunger this time is the same. We want to do what we couldn’t the last time around. After a long flight #TeamIndia make their way to the team hotel here in Cape Town, South Africapic.twitter.com/lFr3ktBvlX — BCCI (@BCCI) December 28, 2017 India have played 17 Tests against the Proteas in South Africa, winning two and losing on eight occasions. Seven Tests ended in draws. With Agency Inputs Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device