Watch: Unwanted feat! KL Rahul achieves a first for India in T20Is

As India chased 153 against the hosts at the R Premadasa Stadium, all was going well for the Karnataka batsman when after surviving a close call to be run-out, in the penultimate ball of the 10th over Rahul moved too far inside the crease and got out in the most bizarre fashion as his back leg made contact with the stumps. Dismissed hit-wicket, Rahul had to make the long walk back to the pavilion. Rahul thus became the first Indian batsman to be dismissed hit-wicket in Twenty20 Internationals. Overall, he is the tenth batsman to be dismissed hit-wicket in the shortest format of the game.

Interestingly, Virat Kohli is the only cricketer to be dismissed hit-wicket in two formats of the game-- Tests and ODIs.

Besides Kohli, three other Indian cricketers have been dismissed hit-wicket in ODIs.

Nayan Mongia was the first Indian to be dismissed hit-wicket back in 1995 against Pakistan, followed by Anil Kumble in 2003 against New Zealand and Sachin Tendulkar in 2008 against Australia. Kohli is the fourth in that list. He was dismissed in that fashion against England in 2011.

Batsmen have been dismissed hit-wicket on 65 occasions overall in ODIs.

Meanwhile, batsmen have been dismissed hit-wicket on 158 occasions in Test cricket.

The nation's first post-independence captain Lala Amarnath was the first Indian cricketer to be dismissed hit-wicket in the longest format while facing West Indies' Jim Trim during the Chennai Test in 1949.

In Tests - Lala Amarnath, 1949

In ODIs - Nayan Mongia, 1995

While his son Mohinder Amarnath was dismissed hit-wicket three times in his 69-Test career.

