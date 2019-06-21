Watch: Virat and Co spend quality time with school kids

Thursday turned out to be a special day for the school kids of Southampton’s Springhill School. Under an England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) programme, they had a date with the Indian cricket team at the Hampshire Bowl. India will face Afghanistan at the same ground in their fifth league match of the ongoing World Cup.

The kids had a fun time, playing cricket with the Indian stars, getting pictures and autographs. The most soughtafter for them was, of course, Virat Kohli who gave them time and made them feel comfortable.

A relaxed Kohli mingled around with the young ones and made sure that every kid had his autograph.

"I believe that cricket can really make a difference to children's lives"



"I believe that cricket can really make a difference to children's lives"

Virat Kohli bats for Cricket4Good.

Nine-year-old Shiven Kumar, who had his dad Dr Sanjeet Kumar in tow, got the signatures of his two idols - Kohli and MS Dhoni - on his bat.

"He was very kind. He was not weird and he did not ignore me," said Shiven, who wants to be a batsman but also likes bowling and calls Jasprit Bumrah his favourite bowler.

India will be looking to record their fourth win of the tournament when they take on a low-on-confidence Afghan team.