WATCH: Virat Kohli eclipses Sachin Tendulkar after 24th Test ton

Rajkot: Skipper Virat Kohli brought up his 24th Test century while wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant missed out on one after a blistering 92 as India put on 506/5 at lunch on day two of the first Test against the West Indies here on Friday.

Kohli, who was 72 not out overnight, became the second fastest to 24 Test hundreds behind only Donald Bradman, who took 66 innings to Kohli's 123.

The right-hander took time to get to the milestone as the aggressive Pant (92 off 84), who resumed at 17, went all guns blazing.

A second Test hundred in his fourth Test was for the taking but Pant tried to hit a six and failed to pick the googly to top-edge the ball for a simple catch to Keemo Paul at backward point.

Pant's innings was studded with eight fours and four sixes.

Kohli (120 not out) had the company of Ravindra Jadeja (19 not out off 33) when lunch was taken.

Pant played his usual attacking game from ball one, flicking the ball through square leg to get going.

Kohli enjoyed his teammates' fluent strokeplay from the other end as Pant raced to his half century with a four and six off pacer Paul.

Pant was on 87 when Kohli brought up his ton but the wicket-keeper batsmen ended up throwing it away as he went for another six.

Brief Scores:

India 1st Innings: 506/5 in 118 overs (Virat Kohli 120 batting, Rishabh Pant 92, Prithvi Shaw 134, Devendra Bishoo 2/154).