Watch: Virat Kohli's take on India-Pakistan clash at the World Cup

On expected lines, Indian captain Virat Kohli's arrival for the press conference on the eve of the first T20I between India and Australia in Vizag was welcomed with a question about his take on the India vs Pakistan match for the ICC World Cup 2019.

While the BCCI is relying on the government to take the final call, Kohli has vowed to respect whatever the decision is.

"Our sincere condolences to the families of CRPF soldiers who lost their lives in Pulwama Attack. We stand by what the nation wants to do and what the BCCI decides to do. We will go by what the govt & the Board decides, we will respect that," he said during the media conference on Saturday.

Watch Video: #WATCH Virat Kohli on Ind Vs Pak in World Cup says, "Our sincere condolences to the families of CRPF soldiers who lost their lives in #PulwamaAttack. We stand by what the nation wants to do and what the BCCI decides to do." pic.twitter.com/gjyJ9qDxts — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2019 In a letter to the ICC, the BCCI had asked the international body to sever ties with countries harbouring terrorism, indirectly asking for Pakistan to be removed from the forthcoming World Cup in England & Wales. The opinions of former players are divided as far as playing Pakistan at the World Cup is concerned. While Harbhajan Singh, VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly want a boycott of not just the cricket match but overall ties with Pakistan, master blaster Sachin Tendulkar wants India to beat Pakistan and not gift them free points.

Arrive

Train & sweat it out #TeamIndia gear up for the 1st T20I in Vizag #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/Qv5tbFTQpw — BCCI (@BCCI) February 22, 2019 Meanwhile, away from all the drama surrounding an India-Pakistan encounter at the World Cup, the likes of Virat and MS Dhoni were busy preparing themselves for the immediate battle. An intense training session saw Dhoni play some lofty shots as he returns for a home series for the first time since December 2017. Virat, who was given a rest for the last two ODIs and the T20I series against New Zealand, also had a hit with what looks like a new set of willows. The top run-getter in India-Australia T20Is will once again be the focal point once the series begins.