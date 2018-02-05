  1. Sify.com
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. Watch: Why they are raving about Dhoni's little comments caught on stump mic

Watch: Why they are raving about Dhoni's little comments caught on stump mic

Last Updated: Mon, Feb 05, 2018 15:58 hrs
dhoni's comments on stump mic

Since MS Dhoni's arrival in South Africa, the noise level behind the stumps has risen a teeny-weeny bit. But Indian cricket fans don't seem to mind and in fact are thriving on it as South Africa don't look like the formidable team that beat Virat Kohli and his boys 2-0 in the three-match Test series.

Limited overs games are entirely a different affair and India couldn't have asked for a better start to the month-long series.

IND v SA - Schedule | Full Coverage

Team India owes it to the two wrist spinners who have spun a web around the Proteas batsmen, exposing their weakness. Having dominated the opening two games, the visitors are ahead 2-0 in the 6-match ODI series.

And it's not surprising that the wrist spinners are crediting the 'cool' head behind the stumps...

It was Kuldeep Yadav, who said during the presser after India defeated South Africa by six wickets in the first One-Day International, "as a spinner, Mahi bhai does 50 per cent of your work because he has played so much cricket, he is quick to read the batsmen."

In the second ODI at the SuperSport Park, an ecstatic Yuzvendra Chahal after his maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs said, "the captain always backs me, MS gives me ideas."

"We are youngsters and we don't have that much experience. That is why he (Dhoni) keeps telling me what to do in what situation," adds Kuldeep.

Twitterati aren't ones to miss out on this and the tweets on Dhoni's little comments captured on stump mic bring a smile to one's face. 

Take a look at a few samples:

Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device

More from Sify:


Latest Features

talking point on sify sports