Wayne Rooney arrested on suspicion of drink-driving

Footballer Wayne Rooney, 31, was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving on Friday.

Cheshire Police confirmed that Rooney was stopped by police near his home in Cheshire, northwest England, in the early hours of the day while being behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Beetle.

A statement issued confirmed that 31-year-old Rooney was stopped by police after 2:00 a m and he has since been bailed to appear in court on September 18.

The statement read: "Cheshire police has charged a man with drink-driving following a vehicle stop in Wilmslow. The man was arrested shortly after 2:00am today, Friday, 1 September, after officers stopped a black VW Beetle on Altrincham Road, Wilmslow.

"Wayne Rooney, aged 31, of Collar House Drive, Prestbury, has since been charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit. Rooney has been released on bail and is due to appear at Stockport Magistrates' Court on 18/9/2017," the statement further read. Earlier yesterday, the footballer had been pictured at the Bubble Room Bar in Alderley Edge.