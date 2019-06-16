WC 2019: Amir becomes joint highest wicket-taker

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir has become the joint highest wicket-taker, having scalped 13 wickets in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 so far.

Amir entered the clash against India at Old Trafford on Sunday with 11 wickets from four matches under his belt. He bagged the crucial wickets of Hardik Pandya (26), Virat Kohli (77) and MS Dhoni (1) to equal Australia left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc's total number of wickets, which he completed in five matches.

After Rohit Sharma's knock of 140 runs came to an end, Hardik Pandya came out to bat at number four. He and Kohli stitched a brief partnership of 51 runs before his cameo of 19-ball 29 runs brought to an end by Mohammad Amir.

Pandya lined up the helicopter shot but it was caught by Babar at long-on. Amir returned and got former India captain MS Dhoni caught behind cheaply for one, reducing India to 298/4. Soon after rain arrived at the venue and the players walked off with India on 305/4 in 46.4 overs. After almost half-and-hour, the hover cover was removed. The umpires checked the 30-yard circle and declared mid-innings break of 15 minutes and no overs were lost. Following the resumption, a quick Amir bouncer helped Pakistan bag the pricey wicket of Kohli, who was caught behind for 77. Amir was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan as he returned with figures of 3-47 in his 10 overs quota.