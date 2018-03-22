We are not concerned about Mohammed Shami's private matters: Rajeev Shukla

IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was awaiting the report from its anti-corruption unit chief to take a further call on Mohammed Shami.

Shami has been embroiled in a controversy after his wife accused the India pacer of match-fixing and domestic violence.

"We are waiting for the report from BCCI's anti-corruption chief Neeraj Kumar ji, once we get the report then will take a call. We are only concerned about the allegations related to cricket and not his personal life," Shukla said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) had also written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) ACU head to investigate the charges levelled against Shami by his wife. Kumar has been asked by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) to investigate charges levelled by Shami's wife Hasin Jahan that the pacer had received unaccounted money from a Pakistani woman. (ANI) Menawhile, the Decision Review System (DRS) is all set to be implemented in the coming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Shukla confirmed the use of TV replay system in the tournament, while addressing a media conference after announcing that the T20 League has inked a three-year deal with Tata Nexon as its partner. The DRS system will grant each team one chance to review an umpiring decision. With this, the IPL now becomes only the second T20 league in the world - after Pakistan Super League (PSL) - to use the technology.