We just lost one game, it's not a big thing: Dhawan

Team India vice-captain Shikhar Dhawan insisted that India will bounce back in the next game and that it was disappointed to not get a hundred.

Dhawan slammed a brilliant 49-ball 90 and in the process notched up his highest Twenty20 International score to propel India to 174 for the loss of five wickets.

However, Kusal Perera gatecrashed the party the southpaw hit a match-winning 66 off just 37 deliveries to help Sri Lanka win the first T20I by five wickets.

"We just lost one game, it’s not a big thing. We learn from our mistakes, it is part and parcel (of the game)," Dhawan who has appointed as vice-captain for this tour said.

"It was disappointing to not get a hundred. But at that time, the team needed us to get boundaries and go after the bowlers. I didn't care whether I would get a century or not, it was about the teams demands and I wanted to fulfill that. I am happy that my consistency is going good. I am enjoying scoring runs at the moment," he added. "I was playing quite aggressively at the start. I know my game and that is how I have been playing. I am usually the aggressor at the start and I used to score at a quick pace, so if you see the general pattern, my strike rate must be very high." Dhawan admitted that India lost the game in the two Power Plays as while India garnered just 40 runs, Sri Lanka hammered 75 to push India on the backfoot. "The Power Play made the difference. The way Kusal batted in the Power Play, those 27 runs (in Shardul Thakur’s first over, the third of the chase) made the difference. Then we came back in the game, but the Sri Lankan boys were very good today. "The (Sri Lanka) bowlers took two wickets in the first two overs, that’s the damage they did to us. Of course, when you lose two wickets in the first two overs, then we have to see that we don’t lose more wickets and score runs as well. So after six overs, we were maybe five to six runs short than what we usually achieve, but on this track, I felt 170 was a good score. Kusal Perera played a really good knock to take the game away from us," he said. Talking about the pitch, Dhawan said, "There was a little bit of dew at the end and the wicket was on the slower side. If you see the first six overs between us and them, that was where they took the game away from us. After the first six overs, even they weren’t hitting the ball that frequently, it wasn't like 10 an over against the spinners in the middle overs. That’s because the wicket was a little slow."