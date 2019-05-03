We responded well in pressure situations this season: Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians responded well in the pressure situations in this season of Indian Premier League (IPL) which helped them qualify into the IPL playoffs, said skipper Rohit Sharma.

"What we have done well in this season is that we have responded well to the pressure situations. We won lot of the games because we handled the pressure really well," Sharma said during the post-match press conference here on Thursday.

Sharma also opined that performance from the entire squad is required if a team wants to win a tournament and they do not rely on just one or two individuals.

"Another important aspect of our team is that many guys have taken the responsibility. We never believed in one or two individuals, we believe that the entire squad have to do the job for us. It is not about one or two individuals, they can win you one or two games, but if you want to win the tournament everyone needs to come together," he added. Mumbai Indian registered a victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over and qualified for the IPL playoff. The skipper gave credit to spinners for the victory as he felt that spinners' attack in the middle was very crucial for them. "Those eight overs of the spinners in the middle were very crucial. Those eight overs, I think was the turning point in my opinion. If they would have gotten away from that, things would have not been fallen into the places that we wanted it to," Sharma said. Mumbai Indians will now host Kolkata Knight Riders on May 5.