Weightlifting: Mirabai Chanu wins India's first World Champs gold in 22 years

Mirabai had failed to register a total at the Rio Olympics because of nerves and while she said she was also nervous at Anaheim Convention Centre she made three clear clean and jerk lifts for a total of 194kg to deny Sukcharoen, who failed with her last attempt, by one kilogram.

India’s last World Championships winner was Karnam Malleswari, who in 2000 became the country’s first female Olympic medallist in any sport.

North Korea did not enter this year, while nine other leading nations are banned for doping offences.