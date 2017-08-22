West Indies set to tour Pakistan in November for T20s

The West Indies cricket team will be touring Pakistan for a three-match T20 series in late November this year.

"Cricket West Indies and the Pakistan Cricket Board are advancing discussions that will see the Windies team playing 3 T20 matches with the Pakistan cricket team in Lahore in late November 2017," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) quoted a statement issued by Cricket West Indies.

The visit, however, remains subject to security clearance by an ICC-sponsored security expert team.

"The tour would be subject to the safe conclusion of the ICC World XI team's three match series in Lahore in September and affirmation of manageable security by the ICC sponsored international security company overseeing the security arrangements of the World XI in September," the statement added. The announcement follows discussions between Cricket West Indies president Dave Cameron and Sethi. The PCB earlier on Monday confirmed that 15 players from seven different countries have agreed to visit the country as part of the World XI squad visiting to play a three-match T20 series to be held in Lahore next month. The 15-man squad led by former Zimbabwe skipper Andy Flower as coach will undergo a seven day camp in Dubai before travelling to Lahore for a three-match T20 series starting from September 10. "A security team from ICC will visit Pakistan at the end of this month to view our security plans," Sethi said in a press conference. It should be noted that no Test side has toured Pakistan since March 2009 militants attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team bus in Lahore, killing six Pakistani policemen and injuring some of the visiting players. However, low-ranked sides, namely Afghanistan and Zimbabwe, had toured the country for a limited-over series.