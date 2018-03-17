What happens on the ground, stays there: Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan, who was recently fined 25 percent of his match fees, for breaching Level 1 of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Code of Conduct during his side's T20I win against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Friday, said that whatever happens on the ground in between the 22 yards, stays there.

"There's nothing that we want to discuss. What happens in ground, remains in ground. Both Cricket Boards had good relations for last 10-15 yrs, players have good relations," Shakib Al Hasan told reporters here.

Shakib Al Hasan and reserve player Nurul Hasan were fined 25 percent of their match fees, earlier today.

They also received one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Shakib was found to have breached Article 2.1.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game", while Nurul was found guilty of violating Article 2.1.2, which deals with "conduct that brings the game into disrepute".

This was the first time one demerit point either player has had since the system came into effect on September 22, 2016.

The incident involving Shakib happened in the 19th over of the Bangladesh innings when he came to the edge of the boundary and gestured at his batsmen to come off the field while remonstrating against an umpiring decision.

As regards Nurul, the reserve player argued and pointed finger at Sri Lanka captain Thisara Perera which led to unruly public behaviour after he was sent by the team on to the field of play to pass on a message to the two batsmen.

Both Shakib and Nurul pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Chris Broad of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

Announcing his decision, Broad said,"Friday's incidents were disappointing as you don't want to see such player behavior during any level of cricket. I understand that it was a tense and an edge-of-the-seat match with place in the final on the line, but the actions of the two players were unacceptable and cannot be condoned as they clearly went overboard. Had the fourth umpire not stopped Shakib and the fielders remonstrating, and then the on-field umpires not intervened between Nurul and Thisara, things could have become worse".

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Raveendra Wimalasiri and Ruchira Palliyaguruge, third umpire Ranmore Martinesz and fourth umpire Lyndon Hannibal.

The final of the Nidahas Twenty20 tri-series, between India and Bangladesh, will be played on March 18.

