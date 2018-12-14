What the Twitterati are saying about Umesh being picked ahead of Bhuvneshwar

India came out on the field for the Perth Test after making two notable changes in their playing XI. Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit Sharma were left out after they both got injured. Middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari and fast-bowler Umesh Yadav replaced them.

It was Umesh Yadav’s selection which raised a lot of eyebrows as the general opinion was that Bhuvneshwar Kumar should have been picked considering the Perth track had a lot of green grass on it. A look at what the Twitteratis had to say about this particular decision of Virat Kohli.