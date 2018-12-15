What Twitteratis have to say about Kohli-Rahane stand

Played champs.! Captain Kohli n his deputy Rahane have put some batting masterclass at Perth today.While Rahane played some fascinating strokes,Kohli looked balanced throughout,and trust me this is best news today.Aus ahead courtsy Vijay-Rahul. #AUSvIND #PerthTest #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/2DeIeiwNOJ

Excellent cricket and batsmanship of the highest quality from Kohli and Rahane. Australia never flagged and that added to the intensity — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 15, 2018

Most of the idiots don't understand test cricket, they just read negative comments about players and feel good..The kind of disciplined batting that virat did today from bowl number 1 and later rahane, was an absolute treat to watch #KingKohli #Kohli — lifeiscool (@xyz1906) December 15, 2018

Good fightback by India after being 8-2. Admirable grit by Pujara and a very important partnership between Kohli and Rahane. Hope these two continue to bat solidly tomorrow. #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/VFg8ETDJMN — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 15, 2018

Both have potential to play there shots and today they did it differently by building a solid 90 run partnership brilliant boys #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/lmSxzmHLff — Virushka x BTS (@trulyvirushka) December 15, 2018