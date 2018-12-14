What Twitteratis have to say about Umesh being picked ahead of Bhuvneshwar

India came out on the field for the Perth Test after making two notable changes in their playing XI. Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit Sharma were left out after they both got injured. Middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari and fast-bowler Umesh Yadav replaced them.
It was Umesh Yadav’s selection which raised a lot of eyebrows as the general opinion was that Bhuvneshwar Kumar should have been picked considering the Perth track had a lot of green grass on it. A look out what the Twitteratis had to say about this particular decision of Virat Kohli.
On any given day @BhuviOfficial is better option than @y_umesh , specially in test cricket while batting of Bhuvi is a plus point on Australian pitches.— Shivam Chauhan (@shivamsinghme) December 14, 2018
even @imjadeja is better option than umesh yadav.
Captaincy is losing matches for india since SA series #AUSvsIND #INDvAUS
Remember Umesh Yadav against the 2nd test vs Windows when shardul thakur got injured he was the only pace option for India on the flat tracks and took 6 wickets his recent form is better plus he bowled well in Perth last time.— Bad Boy (@BondTheChase) December 14, 2018
Kohli is out of his mind playing Umesh Yadav ahead of Bhuvi. No fool would do that in Australia. A pool of bad decisions. This can cost the game. #AUSvIND— Jainam Mehta (@Jainam09) December 14, 2018
@bhogleharsha sir please you explain selection of Umesh yadav in place of @BhuviOfficial while batting of later is plus point always in test.— Shivam Chauhan (@shivamsinghme) December 14, 2018
even jadeja would have been a better choice in current situation.#AUSvIND #AUSvIND #IndvsAus #teamselection losing matches for #India
while every one is talking about relationship between gree tracks and buvaneshwar kumar here comes the surprise package umesh yadav #cricbuzz @cricbuzz— Nikhil k (@Nikhil38200) December 14, 2018
Ravi Shastri: "pace and bounce is there but we haven't benefitted even after picking four fast bowlers because our line and length has been way off"
Bhuvneshwar Kumar after watching the four Indian pacers' performance in the first session. #AUSvIND— Exclusively Cricket (@ExclusivelyCri1) December 14, 2018
What a poor decision to get Umesh ahead of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Bhuvi would have been useful with bat as well. In last game, Virat said, they will look to strength lower-order batting but now, we can't even expect 30 runs from them. #PoorCall #AUSvIND #perth— Prashi Relangi (@prashirelangi) December 14, 2018
Terrible errors that Kohli - Shastri make in team selection is the real cause of indias overseas loses .— Kapil (@kapilmsd4) December 14, 2018
Bhuvneshwar was tailor-made bowler for this pitch and they went with Umesh . #AUSvIND
What I don #39;t understand is why did Virat pick Umesh over Bhuvneshwar ... Umesh is a great bowler, but for these conditions Bhuvneshwar would have been a Brahmastra ..— Ashish Kumar (@login2ak) December 14, 2018
Happy with India #39;s playing XI? Would you have picked Umesh or Bhuvneshwar?— The Field (@thefield_in) December 14, 2018