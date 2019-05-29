When Dhoni set field for Bangladesh while batting

Cardiff (England): Even at 37, M.S. Dhoni manages to surprise cricket fans all across the globe. Be it his power-hitting or his extraordinary glove-work, Dhoni just keeps on raising the bar for himself and his fellow cricketers.

Not just his batting and wicketkeeping, even his on-field presence proves to be a blessing for Virat Kohli as he helps the Indian skipper in strategy making and setting fields for the bowlers while keeping from behind the stumps.

On Tuesday, one such incident was witnessed during the course of India's second warm-up game against Bangladesh at the Sophia Gardens which the Men in Blue won comfortably by 95 runs.

Dhoni, while batting in the 40th over of the Indian innings, stopped Bangladesh leg-spinner Sabbir Rahman on his tracks and asked him to move the square-leg fielder towards his left. And just like an obedient ward, Sabbir did not even ask his captain Masrafe Mortaza and promptly moved the fielder as advised by the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman. The 37-year-old scored a brilliant 78-ball 113 as India posted a mammoth 360 run target for Bangladesh. In reply, the Bangla Tigers were bundled out 264 in the 50th over of their innings. Kohli and Co will begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5 at The Ageas Bowl.