When Shakib Al Hasan called back his players in the dramatic final over

Bangladesh were definitely benefitted with the return of their skipper Shakib Al Hassan into the side in a virtual semi-final clash against Sri Lanka.

However, at the end of a tense, dramatic, wildest, drama-filled T20I finish, Shakib and some of the Bangladesh players might just have landed themselves in trouble.

Chasing a stiff target of 160, Bangladesh were in the hunt till the end and Mahumudullah kept his nerve to set the final date with India by smoking Isuru Udana for a six in the penultimate ball of the chase.

However, there was a lot of drama that unfolded during the last over that will surely interest the match referee.

Needing 12 off five balls in the final over, Udana started the over with a dot ball. Although it was a waist hight delivery, the umpire didn't signal a no-ball as Mustafizur went for a front-foot pull that he clearly missed. Sri Lanka went for a review and it was clear that there was nothing on the snickco.

Come the second delivery of the over, Udana once again bowled a short delivery, Mustafizur went for an unsuccessful pull, missed it, ran for a signal but was eventually run-out.

Apparently, the square leg umpire stretched his arm to signal a no-ball, but eventually, they deemed it as a legal delivery once Mustafizz got run out.

What followed next was simply madness as emotions got the better of Shakib who along with Bangladesh substitutes created a scene near the ropes.

Unhappy over the umpires not signaling no-ball, Shakib went on to call the batsmen back and a couple of Bangladesh substitutes were engaged in a verbal fight with Thisara Perera.

With tempers running high, match officials had to intervene as after much deliberation, Mahmudullah and Rubel Hossain decided to carry on with the batting. As it followed, Mahmudullah sealed the chase with a boundary off the third delivery, a couple of the fourth and a six over the deep square leg to seal the deal.

Speaking at the post match presentation ceremony, skipper Shakib admitted that emotions got the better of him.

"We always had a healthy competition on the ground (with Sri Lanka); outside, we are friends. Emotions take over sometimes. I need to be careful as the captain and the leader of the team. India are a very good side but we have the momentum, so hopefully we can continue the performance. Hopefully the Sri Lankan crowd cam come and support us (laughs innocently).

"You can't expect more than that in a T20 game. There was everything. Emotions, drama, everything. We are lucky to be on the winning side. Kusal Perera and Thisara Perera batted very well, got themselves into a winning position. I had only one hit before I came into the game, so I knew I wasn't 100%. It was important to rotate the strike and give it to Mahmudullah. This is one of our best innings in the last five overs."

Tamim Iqbal on his part dusted off the issue and said, "It's very emotional. We saw the leg umpire signalling a no ball and that's why we were complaining. That created the confusion. It's a gentleman's game, everyone should have behaved better, especially from our team, we could have done it nicely. It's all done and dusted now. Sri Lankans are great friends. I don't think this incident will create anything bad. The last six was unbelievable. I am lost for words. I thought I should have continued a bit longer, but in the end we won. We executed the plans given by the coaches. Thisara and Kusal batted brilliantly. They gave us a challenging total, but we finished well."

That was an astonishing finish to what was essentially a SF between Bangladesh & Sri Lanka. Mahmudullah - like he did in the 2016 Asia Cup with 22* (15) v Pakistan in a virtual SF - takes Bangladesh over the line with 44* (18). He remained calm when Shakib did not. #NidahasTrophy - Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) March 16, 2018

Courtney Walsh is the kind of cricketer who declined to run out the non-striker backing out of the crease because he thought it unsportsmanlike. He will be deeply ashamed of the behaviour of the team he is now coaching. #NidahasTrophy2018 #SLvBAN - Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) March 16, 2018

What scenes here at Premadasa as Bangladesh pull off a superb win! Match referee will be very busy tonight. #NidahasTrophy - Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 16, 2018

How many demerit points today? Many more than in South Africa I would imagine! - Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 16, 2018

Wow, Shakib wants to call his team off. Long time since I saw that! - Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 16, 2018

Sensational finish from Mahmudullah. Just another reason why you never walk off. Hope the drama doesn't mask a top effort from Mahmudullah - Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 16, 2018

To me, central to the situation is whether or not the square-leg umpire called no-ball after the 2nd short ball as Tamim said. Easily verifiable! - Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 16, 2018

What a game.. tough lost for @OfficialSLC . Very well played @BCBtigers. - Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) March 16, 2018

T20 tempers spoil spirit o Crkt hugely in an otherwise stunning win fr B’Desh...fr good 10 minutes almost it appeared no authority was InControl of the game -even after B’Desh settled the issue o winning much left to be desired to restore Crkt’s etiquettes..!! - Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) March 16, 2018

If the Nidahas Trophy didn't had a spark, Bangladesh provided it. But it remains to be seen if the match referee pulls up any of the Bangladesh players for breach of conduct.