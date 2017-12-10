When will Team India learn to handle its Dharamsalas?

Dharamsala defeat shakes fans' belief in Indian batsmen's capability

India might be one of the top dogs in both Tests and ODIs but too often to fans' liking they come up with embarrassing, oh-no performances. Very recently in the Kolkata Test against Sri Lanka they failed terribly in batting in the first innings and were lucky to get away with a draw, and on Sunday in the first ODI in Dharamsala the Indian batsmen again fell like ninepins against the same opposition. Only this time there was no second chance and they fell to a humiliating seven-wicket defeat.

It’s clear whenever the pitch plays a little awkward, there is no Plan B in place for the Indian team. The Kolkata Test saw the pitch play tough and the mighty batsmen from India had no answers to an otherwise average Sri Lankan bowling unit. The pitch at Dharamsala at this time of year was always going to help fast bowlers as temperatures continue to dip in the city situated in the upper reaches of the Kangra Valley. One could blindly expect plenty of bounce and movement off the pitch and that's exactly how the wicket played on Sunday.

But the way Indian batsmen played, it appeared they were the only ones who were totally clueless as to what to expect from the pitch. Medium pacer Suranga Lakmal took advantage of the conditions and his three early wickets set the tone for the visitors. Shikhar Dhawan played a wrong line to Angelo Mathews and found himself trapped in front of the wickets. Rohit Sharma, India’s captain for this 3-ODI series, meanwhile was undone by extra bounce from Lakmal.

In the absence of regular captain Virat Kohli, taking a rest presently, Dhawan and Rohit were the most important batsmen owing to their huge experience and once they were removed it was, to all intents and purposes, over for Team India. The inexperienced middle order got exposed and in the blink of an eye the team found itself reeling at 29/7. The confusion reigned to the extent that Dinesh Karthik took forever to review an lbw decision against him. And thank god he crossed the stipulated duration of time as replays later showed the ball was hitting the stumps.

While India have had umpteen occasions to thank MS Dhoni all these years, very few innings from him probably deserve as much gratitude as this one in Dharamsala that spared the hosts from logging the lowest ODI team score in history. The way the Sri Lankans were bowling and the Indians batting, concerns that the hosts may not be able to get past Zimbabwe’s 35 – against the same opposition in 2004 – were totally legit. Dhoni’s brave 65, however, ensured the team went past the 100-run mark and eventually bowled out for 112 in the 39th over, a target Sri Lanka had little trouble to achieve.

Apologists can always say that such things happen in cricket but it’s happening too often to the Indian team. The Champions Trophy wounds are still fresh, and these performances remind us that irrespective of our impressive rankings in ODIs and Tests, as a team we have a long way to go. Despite continual emphasis, batting in unfavourable conditions is still an issue and little has been done to rectify it. Maybe the team management is of the opinion and that most of the time they are going to play on docile pitches and that they could be excused for such performances once or twice during a series.

Anyway, India have two more matches to redeem themselves, which in all probability they will. But such defeats need to be avoided at all costs as they are demoralizing not just for the players but also for fans. The pride they take in India’s ICC rankings and station in the cricket world gets damaged often beyond repair. The lessons should be learnt from this defeat especially in light of the upcoming series against South Africa in their own den, where pitches will be pretty similar to the one in Dharamsala. It will be foolish to think that fans will always be forgiving and more than that that the selectors will keep ignoring these performances.

Also by the author:

Are Jadhav and Karthik doing enough to stay in the Indian team?

Why it was hard to look beyond Bumrah?