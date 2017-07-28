'When you get a chance, capitalise on it'

Abhinav Mukund, who was included in the India's playing XI for the Galle Test against Sri Lanka in absence of both regular openers, believes one has to capitalise whenever he gets a chance to perform in the middle.

Mukund didn't have the best day on his comeback to Test cricket as he was dismissed for just 12 in India's first innings on the opening day of the first Test of the three-match series against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

However, he rejuvenated himself with a brilliant run-out and a terrific catch at silly point on Thursday and then sealed off an excellent last couple of days with a career-best 81 on Day Three of the Test match.

However, he missed on his maiden ton as he was dismissed LBW off the last ball of the day.

"I have the opportunity to do something in this Test. I don't want to think ahead to the next Test. Being the first-choice opener or second-choice opener, it doesn't make a difference. When you get a chance in the middle, I want to capitalise on it. That's what I thought," Mukund said in the press conference after the day's play.

The left-handed opener also stressed that while he was out of the team, he worked really hard on both his close-in fielding and batting.

"I have worked really hard in the off season. I wanted to improve on my close-in fielding and also on batting, on which I have put in the hard yards. I was quite disappointed that it didn't come out in the first day but it happens. It's fine, I came back stronger the next day and I had a decent day but I am disappointed that I got out on 80. I am disappointed that I didn't get to three figures today," he said.

The 27-year-old further stated that there was a time in his career where he was even hesitant to even put on whites.

"There was a point of time that I was hesitant to even put on whites. I was not a part of any team. I was not a part of any first class team. There was a time when I was dropped from my own first class team," he said.

"So, to have this opportunity to be a part of the Indian team is a huge bonus. I take every game as an opportunity. If I am part of the team, not part of the team, again I will try to put in my best wherever I am," he added.

