Why England can go far in this World Cup

Two typical goals from England captain Harry Kane has put the Three Lions in prime position to make it to the knockout stages. With a win against Panama in their next match, England can seal a place in the Round of 16.​

After a relatively easy group, their opponents in the Round of 16 could be Colombia, Japan, Senegal or Poland. Now there’s no such thing as an easy knockout fixture at the World Cup, but facing one of these teams is surely better than taking on one of the tournament favourites. ​

Kane had two clear cut chances and he showed his striker's instincts to finish them both. With the Tottenham man in form, England can surely expect goals. But his teammates need to support him. The likes of Sterling, Lingaard and Dele Alli were wasteful in front of goal. ​Unlike previous World Cups where England arrived with a star-studded lineup that can't fit into a system, this team is talented and well balanced. With some experience within their ranks, they have the maturity as well. ​ England's biggest problem however is the English media and the fans. They add too much pressure by expecting them to win the cup every single time but if this team can handle those expectations, they can go a long way!