Why third umpire Kettleborough took that long to give Pujara out?

India's Cheteshwar Pujara, on Wednesday, became the latest to be dismissed run-out in each innings of a Test. The last player to be run-out in both innings of a Test was Stephen Fleming against Zimbabwe in Wellington in 2000.

With their backs against the wall, India was looking up to Pujara to anchor the chase of 287 which suffered a jolt the previous evening when skipper Virat Kohli was dismissed to leave the visitors struggling at 35/3 at stumps on Day 4 of the second Test against South Africa at the SuperSport Park.

Pujara, who was criticised to be "ultra slow" while running between the wickets by commentator Michael Holding, must be kicking himself in the dressing room for going for the third run.

After a positive start to the final day, Parthiv Patel hit the first ball of the 27th over through gully. Lungisani Ngidi, who chased the ball pulled it back to AB de Villiers who had reached there in time to pick up the ball on the half volley. ABD's brilliant throw to Quinton de Kock helped the South African stumper whip the bails off before Pujara could make it.

While one bail was off instantly, the third umpire had to look at multiple angles to ensure that Pujara's bat was not over the line as the second bail came off.

Kettleborough took that long to ensure that both the bails were off as Pujara crossed the line before giving OUT!

With that signal, Pujara bagged two unwanted records -- the first Indian player to be run-out twice in a Test. Also, the first player to be run-out twice in a Test in the 21st century

