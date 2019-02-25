Why Vizag T20I loss should not bother India

Before the Vizag T20I against Australia, India had never lost the first match of a T20I series at home since October 2017.

The last time the men in blue trailed in a series after the first match was in January 2017, when they lost the opener of the three-match series to England by seven wickets in Kanpur but bounced back to win the next two matches and clinch the series 2-1.

Since October 2017, India had managed a win the series opener against Australia (Oct 2017), New Zealand (Nov 2017), Sri Lanka (Dec 2017) and West Indies (Nov 2018). Apart from the Australia series of 2017 (1-1 draw), all other series have yielded a win for India.

What has happened when India have lost the first match of a series makes for an interesting read. Before October 2017, India's record in a series opener has been dismal to say the least. But when one looks at how they finished a series of at least two T20Is, there is hope. Before their victorious outing against England in early 2017, India had played six series of two or more matches and lost the first match of a series on no less than four occasions. The good news is they managed to win or draw the series three times. The first time it happened was in December 2009 when they lost the first match of the two-match series to Sri Lanka by 29 runs in Nagpur but won the next match in Mohali by six wickets to square the series. Against Pakistan in December 2012, India once again lost the first match of a two-match series in Bengaluru by 5 wickets but bounced back to share the honours by winning the second and final T20I by 11 runs in Ahmedabad. Against South Africa in October 2015 came India's only series loss after a defeat in the first game. They were beaten 0-2 in a three-match series with one game abandoned. Then against Sri Lanka in February 2016, India had yet another false start but came back to win the next two matches and seal the series. So, India losing in Vizag should not be taken in a negative way as history suggests. Even though they cannot win the series, India can maintain the impressive record of losing just one series at home after defeat in the first game.