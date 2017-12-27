Will do our best to win the series in South Africa: Rahane

New Delhi: India vice captain Ajinkya Rahane on Tuesday said the team has a good chance to win the Test series in South Africa and the players will do their best to win it.

India will play three Tests, six One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20 Internationals in South Africa.

"Yes, and we will do our best to win the series there. Above all, we are just looking to play good cricket," Rahane was quoted as saying by NDTV.

"South Africa is a very good team. They have a very good attack, where they know their conditions really well. So we don't want to take them lightly, but at the same time, we want to give our best," he added.

When asked about the pressure on him as he is the vice-captain for the team, Rahane said: " I love taking responsibility, whether I am batting or fielding and it is a great opportunity for me to do well for my country, contribute to my country. "I am actually working hard to get better and better. I love the challenge of vice-captaincy. I want to be a match winner for my country, be it Test cricket, ODI cricket or T20s," he added. Despite no practice matches, the right-hand batsman is confident that the team will perform as expected from them. Rahane praised the decision of the management to take a few net bowlers from India to help them perform. "The good thing about this is we got good quality of bowlers. Since they have done well in domestic cricket, it's better to face them. Sometimes what happens in overseas practice games is that we get flat wickets and ordinary bowlers. That does not help in preparations." "It's a good decision the management has taken. We are going to have some good net sessions and that will be quality practice. If you prepare well that actually matters in the Test cricket," he added.