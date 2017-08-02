Will KL Rahul feature in the Playing XI of Colombo Test?

After missing the opening Test against Sri Lanka in Galle due to viral fever, India opener KL Rahul was back in the nets on Tuesday after missing but head coach Ravi Shastri is non-committal about his participation in the second Test in Colombo.

"Rahul is (doing) good. We are watching him closely. He went through some tough times and he was in the hospital for 2-3 days. Obviously, it has taken a lot out of him.

"So we have to be very careful how we treat him, we are watching him very closely and he is getting better by the day," Shastri said during media interaction ahead of the second Test beginning Thursday.

Shastri said that the team is in good space with last-minute inclusion Abhinav Mukund scoring a solid 81 in the second innings at Galle.

"When I have good bench strength, it is very good. When there is competition for places even better because that's healthy competition and a good headache to have. Where you know if someone is injured someone else is ready and that is across all formats.

"It is very good but ideally you want your core team to be fit and on the park as often as possible," said Shastri.

And for some time now, it's a standing rule that injured and ill players will return to claim their spots in the Playing XI after proving their fitness.

A clarity on this was achieved when skipper Virat Kohli explained at the pre-match press conference ahead of the Bangladesh Test back in February that Karun Nair despite his triple ton would have to make way for vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who was returning to the team.

So, it remains to be seen as to who Rahul will replace if he makes the Playing XI -- Shikhar Dhawan or Mukund.

