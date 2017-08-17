  1. Sify.com
Will like to continue superb form: Shami

Last Updated: Thu, Aug 17, 2017 13:10 hrs
india vs sri lanka series sweep

Kolkata: India pacer Mohammed Shami on Wednesday sounded ecstatic after their historic 3-0 Test whitewash of Sri Lanka, saying the team is eager to continue their rich vein of form going into the One-Day International (ODI) series.

Shami had a total haul of 10 wickets to become the leading pacer in India's resounding win in the three-Test series.

"It's very good to win such a rare series. We will look to continuing the momentum and perform well. It's a team effort and we work in a unit. We are like a family and enjoy each other's success," Shami said.

India consolidated their position atop the ICC Test rankings, 15 points clear of second placed South Africa.

"There's a good understanding among us. We know each other's strengths," Shami said.

Speaking about coach Ravi Shastri, the Bengal pacer added: "I've already said the support staff and the team unit is one of the best."

Shami, who has been given rest looking into the hectic calendar ahead, said: "I try to give my 100 per cent and work on my strength which is swing and bowling reverse. But at the moment, I will spend time with my family and take rest. Then I will start practice."



