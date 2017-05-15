'Will miss Stokes', says Smith as Sehwag tears into Maxwell

Images: IPL/BCCI

Rising Pune Supergiant captain Steve Smith on Sunday said the team will miss Ben Stokes in the IPL play-offs after they comfortably beat Kings XI Punjab in a do-or-die match to qualify for the knockouts.

In a potential knock-out clash, Pune defeated Kings XI Punjab by nine wickets to finish second in the points table behind Mumbai Indians, which means they will get two shots for a place in the summit clash.

It was complete domination by the home team, which first skittled out Kings XI Punjab for a paltry 73 and then knocked off the runs in only 12 overs.

"It was a nice day. The bowlers did a terrific job," said Smith.

"We were searching a bit in the first few games. We had new players coming in, we have a good balance now. Really good to finish second and have bites at the cherry. Yeah, we have a couple of options for Stokes. He has been magnificent and will be a big loss. Hopefully, the other guys will stand up for us," he added.

Stokes, the costliest player of IPL who will leave for national duty after Sunday's match, scored 316 runs from 12 games with 103 not out being his highest. With the ball the English all-rounder picked up 12 wickets from as many games.

Smith said toss played a crucial in deciding the outcome of the match.

"We were fortunate to win the toss, the ball was stopping. It was an easy decision today, the wicket was sticky. Shardul (Thakur) was outstanding, (Jaydev) Unadkat again was outstanding," he said.

Kings XI Punjab skipper Glenn Maxwell too agreed with his Australian teammate and said losing the toss didn't augur well for them in the crucial game.

"The toss had something to do with it. The wicket was damp after a few days of rain. It was just about assessing the conditions. Everything went against us and we could not recover. We have lost our last five tosses. Unfortunately in the IPL, a lot can be decided by the toss," he said.

While Maxwell said despite not qualifying for the play-offs there were a lot of positives to take from this edition of the IPL, KXIP's Head of Cricket Operations, Virender Sehwag expressed his disappointment with the overseas players.

"I'm very disappointed," Sehwag said in the post-match press conference. "I can say that none of the foreign players took responsibility and at least played 12 to 15 overs. Their role was at least one of the top four should bat for 12 to 15 overs, but none of the batsmen took the responsibility.

"I think they were complaining that the wicket was a bit slow but when you play international cricket so much, you should get used to playing on difficult or good wickets. There are very rare occasions when you get a good wicket to bat on but whatever wicket you get, you have to play at least 20 overs for your side. But Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Guptill and Morgan (were all disappointing)."

"Guptill's role was to cash in during the Powerplay and Wriddhiman Saha's was to just bat around with him. So I don't mind him getting out on the first or second ball as long as he knows what he's doing. There's no point blaming him; I should rather blame the other batsmen.

"Even Marsh, his role was to play till 10-12 overs, but the way he got out was disappointing and then Maxwell and Morgan, these are the experienced players. I mean the players who got out had been informing the next batsman that it's a slow wicket and even then if you throw away wickets, it means that you're not up for the game."

Sehwag was particularly severe on Maxwell who was chosen to lead KXIP this season despite his lack of experience with captaincy. Maxwell managed 310 runs in 13 innings with an average of 31.00 and a top score of 47.

"We always knew that when Maxwell fires, then he can win the match on his own," Sehwag said. "But he didn't fire in eight or nine games. That is a big disappointment, especially since he's experienced, having played for Australia's Test and ODI teams. He didn't take the responsibility as a captain and didn't perform for Kings XI Punjab."

Finally, Sehwag was all praise for Hashim Amla who scored two centuries for KXIP this season.

"We missed Hashim Amla, for sure," Sehwag said. "The kind of consistency he showed, none of the other players could do that, an individual couldn't take responsibility. Saha played one [good] innings, Manan Vohra played one innings but apart from that none of the others played responsibly.

"He (Amla) is an experienced player and has played more than 100 Test matches and averages close to 50 in Test cricket and also one-day cricket. He knows how to score runs immaterial of the format. And he takes very few risks. Whatever risks he takes, it is always after 12 or 15 overs, when he knows that he has completed his role and there's a need to score quick runs. Otherwise, for the first 10 overs he takes less risks and remains on 30-40 and converts them into big scores. The two hundreds that he scored were brilliant. The other players in the team have a lot to learn from Hashim Amla, be it international players or Indian."

