Will Steve Smith, David Warner be served life bans for ball-tampering shame?

The one-match ban and a 100 per cent fine on Steve Smith for the ball-tampering scandal in the just-concluded third Test at Cape Town may just be the start of sanctions.

Smith admitted that along with a few "senior players" the Aussies had hatched a plan to alter the condition of the ball in order to gain an unfair advantage during the third Test against South Africa in Newlands which they lost by 322 runs.

If media reports are to be believed, Captain Smith and his deputy David Warner are both facing life bans if they are served with maximum penalty as per Cricket Australia's code of behaviour.

Shock and shame: here's how Australia's media is reacting to the ball-tampering scandal. https://t.co/TfY3T7Y3Ud pic.twitter.com/cOw9KboPDD — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) March 26, 2018

Australian cricket board's Head of Integrity Iain Roy and team performance manager Pat Howard has reached South Africa to begin interviews with Smith, Warner, Cameron Bancroft and coach Darren Lehmann as part of an investigation into the scandal that has left Australia stunned.

ESPNCricinfo reports that after his investigation Roy will then recommend the charges following which an independent commissioner will hold a hearing and decide the severity of the penalty.

The maximum penalty available to the code of conduct commissioner is a life ban from the sport, added the report.

On Sunday, Smith was banned for a match, while opener Bancroft was fined 75 percent of his match fee and handed three demerit points for breaching Level 2 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

WATCH: Cameron Bancroft and Steve Smith admit to ball-tampering during Australia's test against South Africa pic.twitter.com/EZsmIvG2aN — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) March 24, 2018

"Bancroft admitted that he breached Article 2.2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "changing the condition of the ball in breach of clause 41.3." and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees, and as such there was no need for a formal hearing," the statement said.

"The incident that led to the charges being laid took place during South Africa's innings on Saturday afternoon when Bancroft was seen on television holding a foreign object while rubbing the ball, before hiding the object in his pocket, then inside his trousers," it added.

As soon as the incident was shown on the giant screen, the player was questioned in the presence of his captain Steve Smith by the two on-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Nigel Llong.

The on-field officials along with third umpire Ian Gould and fourth umpire Allahudien Palekar later charged Bancroft.

The umpires inspected the ball at that time and elected not to replace the ball and award a five-run penalty as they could not see any marks on the ball that suggested that its condition had been changed as a direct result of Bancroft's actions.

The umpires though agreed that Bancroft's actions were likely to alter the condition of the ball and he was therefore charged under Article 2.2.9.

"To carry a foreign object on to the field of play with the intention of changing the condition of the ball to gain an unfair advantage over your opponent is against not only the Laws, but the Spirit of the game as well," Pycroft said.

Jason Gillespie was a highly respected cricketer and is now a much sought after coach. Here’s his studied opinion: https://t.co/cVwApdBdt0 — N. Ram (@nramind) March 26, 2018

If everyone who was caught/charged for ball tampering handed a life ban....cricket would’ve lost out on many legends. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 26, 2018

"That said, I acknowledge that Cameron has accepted responsibility for his actions by pleading guilty to the charge and apologising publicly. As a young player starting out in international cricket, I hope the lessons learned from this episode will strongly influence the way he plays the game during the rest of his career," he added.

With Agency Inputs

