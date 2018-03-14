Will try and stay as unpredictable as possible in IPL: Ashwin

Image Courtesy: @lionsdenkxip

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is definitely a happy man after being made the captain of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

The ace spinner on Tuesday seemed ready for this new challenge and said he would try to stay as unpredictable as possible with his moves in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"It is a new challenge. You'll not be able to predict my next move. All players you think are going to open, will play in the middle order and all the middle-order batsmen will open. I'll try and stay as unpredictable as possible," Ashwin told ANI.

The 31-year-old spinner will lead the pride of Punjab into battle in the hopes of getting them to their maiden title triumph. Ashwin was a leading candidate for the position ever since he was bought by Kings XI for a whopping Rs 7.60 crore in the IPL player's auction in February. Though Ashwin had never captained in the IPL before, he has frequently led his state Tamil Nadu in various domestic competitions. He, however, has been a part of the IPL winning team twice in the past, and this season, he will be hungrier than ever to add a third title to the list. The veteran off-spinner was a part of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) until it was suspended in 2015. In the last two seasons, he featured for Rising Pune Supergiant. He has bagged 100 wickets at an average of 24.99 and a modest economy rate of 6.55 in 111 IPL matches he has played so far. Kings XI Punjab will begin their IPL campaign with an away game against Delhi Daredevils at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on April 8 followed by a match against Royal Challengers on April 13 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device