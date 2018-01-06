Williamson's ton helps NZ beat Pakistan in rain-hit ODI

Scorecard: NZ vs PAK, 1st ODI

After batsman Kane Williamson's smashing century, New Zealand bowlers came to the fore to help the home side beat Pakistan by 61 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) method to go 1-0 up in the five-match ODI series here on Saturday.

Chasing a daunting target of 316, Azhar Ali (6) and Babar Azam (0) were trapped lbw by Tim Southee off successive deliveries to take the visitors to 7 for 2.

Pakistan were further reduced to five for 54 with a combined effort from Southee and Trent Boult.

After being asked to bat first, New Zealand had gotten off to a dream start as the opening batsman Colin Munro continued his electric form with a 35-ball 58.

Pakistan's seamers found little assistance from the pitch, and used short pitched and slower deliveries to limit the scoring options of the hosts.

Kane Williamson and Martin Guptill took further control of the situation in the middle overs.

Williamson who was dropped on 26 by captain Sarfraz Ahmed went on to score his 10th ODI ton to lead his team to a record total at the Basin Reserve. The New Zealand skipper made 115 from 158 balls as New Zealand piled on 315-7 in their 50 overs.

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman (82*) was the sole survivor in an otherwise dull Pakistani chase.

He batted with determination to recover the innings, reaching his half century from only 63 balls.

Finally, rain began to pour and the match was called off for the day with Pakistan's score at 166 for 6 from 30.1 overs.

New Zealand were declared winners by 61 runs on the basis of the DLS method.

With the win, the Williamson-led side have taken 1-0 lead in five-match series.

The second ODI will be played on January 9 at the Saxton Oval.

