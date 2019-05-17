Winner of ICC World Cup to earn 4 million USD

UAE: Winner of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 will earn a purse of 4 million USD, the highest prize money to date, along with the trophy that the victorious team will lift at the Lord's on July 16.

The total prize pot, which sits at 10 million US Dollars, will see the runners-up assured of 2 million and the losing semi-finalists 800,000 each at the end of the 46-day tournament being played across 11 venues.

The tournament will run from May 30 to July 14. The semi-finals will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester and Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 9 and 11 respectively, while the Lord's will host the final on July 14.

The 10 teams in the tournament will play against each other in a single-league format, with the top four sides after 45 matches to qualify for the two semi-finals. There are prizes for each league match won, in what promises to be a competitive tournament with the world's best playing each other in a round-robin format. England and Wales have previously staged the World Cup in 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999. Australia are the most successful side, having won in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015. The West Indies won the first two editions in 1975 and 1979, while India won in 1983 and 2011. Other winners are Pakistan in 1992 and Sri Lanka in 1996.