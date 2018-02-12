Winter Olympics: Shiva Keshavan finishes 30th in men's luge

PyeongChang (South Korea): Shiva Keshavan of India finished at the 30th spot in the Singles Run 3 of the Men's Luge event at the Winter Olympics here on Sunday.

Shiva, who had finished 36th in the earlier round, now has an overall standing of 31 among 40 competitors.

The Indian registered a time of 48.9 seconds on Sunday, which was 1.396 seconds slower than Chris Mazder of the US who came in first.

Mazder, who recorded 47.534 seconds, is now at the second position overall.

The top spot belongs to Felix Loch of Germany, who came in second on Sunday with a time of 47.56 seconds. Dominik Fischnaller of Italy was third with 47.562 seconds.