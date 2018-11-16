Women's World T20: India beat Ireland, enters semis

Producing a comprehensive performance, Indian eves defeated Ireland by 52 runs in the ongoing International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's World Twenty 20 tournament here at the Providence Stadium on Thursday.

Defending a total of 145 runs, Indian bowlers restricted the Irish women to a score of 98 scalping eight wickets by the end of twenty overs to secure their semifinal berth.

Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav took three wickets for India, helping the side to tighten the grip on the match.

While left-arm spinner Deepti Sharma scalped two wickets, Poonam Yadav and Harmanpreet Kaur scalped one wicket each in the match. For Ireland, opener Clare Shillington (23) and right-hand batter Isobel Joyce (33) added the maximum number of runs for their side. No other Irish player could stand firm on the crease as they failed to reach the target within the defined set of overs. Asked to bat first, India reached a respectable total owing to a 51-run knock by experienced batswoman Mithali Raj. Another crucial contribution came from the left-hander Smriti Mandhana who added 33 runs to the team's total. Mithali Raj was adjudged Player of the Match for her half-century in the match. India will take on Australia in their next Group stage match which is scheduled to be held on November 17 at the Providence Stadium, Guyana.