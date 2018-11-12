Women's World T20: India stay on top of the table

Indian women's cricket team, who had secured a seven-wicket win against Pakistan in the second match of the ongoing International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's World T20I, have secured their position at top of the Group B.

Pakistan rode their luck while posting their highest ever total against India in the match, on the back of half-centuries from Bismah Mahroof (53) and Nida Dar (52). Both benefitted from the four catches that India dropped, and put on a 94-run partnership off just 71 balls for the fourth wicket.

The partnership rescued Pakistan from 30 for three, although their eventual score of 133 for seven proved insufficient.

India were awarded 10 runs to their total even before they faced a ball, as Pakistan were penalised for their batters running on the pitch repeatedly. Pakistan were given two unofficial warnings before an official one and then the first penalty of five runs, which was again followed by a penalty of five runs for another infringement.

Mithali and Smriti Mandhana capitalised on that with a 73-run opening partnership, which India's top order built on to secure the seven-wicket win. In the process, Mithali became the third batter to score more than 500 T20I runs in this calendar year.

Australia, on the other hand, also cemented their position at top of Group B as they are at par with India having gained four points in the tournament so far.

In their second game, Australia earned themselves an early night by chasing Ireland's total within 10 overs, riding on an onslaught from Alyssa Healy who scored the fastest fifty in ICC Women's World T20 history, and the second fastest in all T20Is.

India will face Ireland in their third match of the ongoing tournament on November 15.