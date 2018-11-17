Women's WT20: Smriti 83 hands 168-run challenge to Australia

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Sat, Nov 17, 2018 23:02 hrs
smriti mandhana

Image Courtesy: @WorldT20

Georgetown (Guyana): Opener Smriti Mandhana and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's knock helped India women post 167/8 before suffering a batting collapse against Australia in a league game of the Women's World T20 here on Saturday.

While Smriti smashed 83 runs off just 55 deliveries, Harmanpreet contributed 43 runs to take their side to a good total.

The Indian eves kept on losing wickets at regular intervals but it was the 68-run partnership between the Indian skipper and the opener which took them to a fighting total in their last group game, as India have already booked a semi-final berth.

For Australia, medium pacer Ellyse Perry scalped three wickets for just 16 runs.

Brief score: India 167/8 (Smriti Mandhana 83, Harmanpreet Kaur 43; Ellyse Perry 3/16) vs Australia

