Women's WT20: Smriti 83, spinners star as India crush Australia

Image Courtesy: @WorldT20

Georgetown (Guyana): Opener Smriti Mandhana and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's knock helped India women post 167/8 before suffering a batting collapse against Australia in a league game of the Women's World T20 here on Saturday. Chasing 168 runs, Australia struggled against Indian spinners to fold for 119 in 19.4 overs. India won by 48 runs to top Group B.

Earlier, Smriti smashed 83 runs off just 55 deliveries, Harmanpreet contributed 43 runs to take their side to a good total.

The Indian eves kept on losing wickets at regular intervals but it was the 68-run partnership between the Indian skipper and the opener which took them to a fighting total in their last group game, as India have already booked a semi-final berth. For Australia, medium pacer Ellyse Perry scalped three wickets for just 16 runs. Brief score: India 167/8 (Smriti Mandhana 83, Harmanpreet Kaur 43; Ellyse Perry 3/16) vs Australia